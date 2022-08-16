The Artemis I mega moon rocket is ready to roll out to the launchpad -- and this time, it's for liftoff on a journey around the moon.

Engineers and technicians have been busy with checkouts and final testing of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket stack made a couple of trips to the launchpad in March and June for the wet dress rehearsal, a test that simulated every step of launch without liftoff.

