Watch the hunter's moon rise in the sky this weekend

People stand on the Edge NYC observation deck in New York City as the full moon rises on October 2021, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.

 Special Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

October’s full moon is just around the corner and serves as a reminder: the eerie season is fast approaching.

On Sunday, October 9, just before 5 p.m. ET, a full moon will reach its peak illumination, the US Naval Observatory’s Astronomical Applications Department said. But the moon will still be below the horizon — you’ll need to wait until sunset to fully relish the hunter’s moon and its ghostly glow.

