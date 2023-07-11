Irrigation systems can help get water to plants when it is needed, but always follow best practices. Avoid wetting plant foliage for prolonged periods of time to reduce risk of plant disease. Make sure irrigation water lands in the beds so that no water is wasted on sidewalks and driveways.
Mulch around plants in the garden has many benefits, including protecting them from trimmer and lawn mower damage. Mulch also protects the soil from the erosive forces of rain, reduces weeds, and helps keep soils and plant roots cooler during the summer.
Irrigation systems can help get water to plants when it is needed, but always follow best practices. Avoid wetting plant foliage for prolonged periods of time to reduce risk of plant disease. Make sure irrigation water lands in the beds so that no water is wasted on sidewalks and driveways.
Special Photo: Sheri Dorn/UGA
Mulch around plants in the garden has many benefits, including protecting them from trimmer and lawn mower damage. Mulch also protects the soil from the erosive forces of rain, reduces weeds, and helps keep soils and plant roots cooler during the summer.
GRIFFIN -- As summer heats up, Georgians tend to worry about how hot it’s going to be and how dry. To properly care for the plants in our landscapes and gardens this Smart Irrigation Month, residents need to pay a little extra attention to temperatures and rainfall in order to supplement water when needed.
It is easy to get busy with summer activities and forget to water or even overwater our plants because we want to be sure they will survive the heat. Monitor rainfall amounts regularly and consider using reminders on your phone or calendar to check on your plants.