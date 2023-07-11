GRIFFIN -- As summer heats up, Georgians tend to worry about how hot it’s going to be and how dry. To properly care for the plants in our landscapes and gardens this Smart Irrigation Month, residents need to pay a little extra attention to temperatures and rainfall in order to supplement water when needed.

It is easy to get busy with summer activities and forget to water or even overwater our plants because we want to be sure they will survive the heat. Monitor rainfall amounts regularly and consider using reminders on your phone or calendar to check on your plants.

Sheri Dorn is an Extension ornamental specialist and state Master Gardener coordinator in the department of horticulture at the UGA-Griffin campus.

