ALBANY -- The team of Wayne Whitfield and Tommy Hall took first place in the recent Kiwanis of Dougherty Foundation Golf Tournament at Riverpointe Golf Club.
The pair shot a combined 66 on the 18-hole course with a 6.75 handicap to finish with a score of 63.25 and earn the victory over the field of 11 teams. Second and third places, respectively, went to the teams of Larry Price and Chris Glover -- 70, 63.25; and Jerry Wessels and Charlie Plunkett -- 73, 63.25. Closest to the pin winners were Larry Price, Taylor Howell, Doug Lorber, and Will Raines. Longest drive award recipients were Mark Fowler and Tom Hall.
The tournament played out on a pleasant and sunny afternoon, following a meal of barbecue, baked beans and coleslaw provided by Riverpointe.
Appreciation was expressed to Mike Bertram and Tommy Gay for coordinating the tournament as well as playing in it, and to everyone else who played, solicited hole sponsorships, and/or were on the scene during the event. Thanks are offered as well to all those who contributed for hole sponsorships and prizes.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the foundation's education program, which distributes scholarships annually to deserving student applicants from Dougherty, Lee and Terrell counties.