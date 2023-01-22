We are all made of stars: The long trip from the big bang to the human body

We are ever-changing and replacing old parts with new ones: our water, proteins and even cells.

 Faisal/Adobe Stock

In its violent early years, Earth was a molten hellscape that ejected the moon after a fiery collision with another protoplanet, scientists now suspect. Later, it morphed from a watery expanse to a giant snowball that nearly snuffed out all existing life.

Then hyper-hurricanes with waves as high as 300 feet pummeled the newly thawed ocean. But that's nothing compared with the celestial turmoil and fireworks in the 9 billion years before the birth of our planet.

Bryn Nelson is an award-winning science writer and author of the book "Flush: The Remarkable Science of an Unlikely Treasure." He lives in Seattle.

