Officials are begging residents to leave the area around a burning derailed train in East Palestine, Ohio, where workers are trying to prevent a "catastrophic tanker failure" and explosion that could release toxic gas and shoot deadly shrapnel up to a mile away.

The threat escalated as a massive inferno burned for a third night Sunday from the Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials. Officials implored those still within a 1-mile radius of the crash site to evacuate immediately as concerns grew about air and water quality.

Recommended for you

CNN's Tina Burnside, Cara-Lynn Clarkson and Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.

Tags