Officials are offering a total of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 16-year-old Tahj Brewton, the third suspect sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three Florida teenagers.

The Florida Sheriff's Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program and the US Marshals Service are offering $5,000 each -- for a total of $10,000 -- for tips that lead to Brewton's capture, according to a Friday Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

