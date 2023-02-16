As investigators probe why a gunman targeted Michigan State University and how he got the firearm used in the mass shooting, the campus community is mourning the students killed and still reeling from the hours of terror that unfolded earlier this week.

Gathered around a landmark MSU rock bearing the words "Always a Spartan," thousands of students, faculty, staff and community members came together with flowers to honor the three students killed in Monday night's mass shooting: Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser.

CNN's John Miller and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

Tags