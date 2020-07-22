ATLANTA -- To the growing list of those advocating for wearing a mask whenever in public, you can now add 11,000 Georgia doctors — members of the Patient-Centered Physicians Coalition of Georgia. The organization's members -- physicians in family medicine, internal medicine, OB-Gyn and pediatrics — provide the critical primary care and maternal care to all Georgians from newborns to seniors.
"The evidence is clear: Always wearing a mask when you are in public will help defeat the coronavirus," the Patient-Centered Physicians Coalition of Georgia said in the news release. "Just as importantly, not wearing a mask increases the likelihood of risk to yourself and others around you, and serves to prolong our battle with this deadly disease.
"We know that the coronavirus spreads mainly through respiratory droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, sneezes or raises their voice. When these droplets are produced they can then land in the mouths or noses of other people nearby. We have learned that many people who have COVID-19 don’t have symptoms. That’s called being 'asymptomatic.' Even people who eventually exhibit symptoms can transmit the virus to others before their symptoms appear. That’s the 'pre-symptomatic' phase."
These facts add up to a clear message: Masks act to protect all of us in public settings. (The exceptions are children ages 2 years and younger, people who have trouble breathing, and anyone who is incapacitated and unable to remove the mask without assistance.)
The physicians' group said it did not understand the resistance by some to wearing a mask in the middle of a pandemic. Many rights that Americans enjoy also come with the understanding, for the health and safety of all, that they are not without limits. There are many rules (or law) of daily life that all of us accept willingly as just common sense.
"We wear seat belts because we’ve learned they save lives," the group said. "We accept speed limits because we know it would be dangerous to drive 60 mph through a neighborhood with pedestrians or children crossing the streets. We allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages, but prohibit people from driving while drunk."
The Patient-Centered Physicians Coalition of Georgia offers another good reason to always wear a mask in public: It will hasten the state’s economic recovery, which is critical for returning to normal.
"Our economy will not recover — businesses re-opening safely, employment returning to normal, battered industries rebounding — until we have moderated the effect of COVID-19," the group's release said.
As of July 21, in Georgia, nearly 150,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed. Nearly 15,500 patients have been sick enough to be hospitalized, and 2,900 so sick to have been admitted to Intensive Care. Sadly, COVID-19 has claimed 3,254 lives in Georgia to date. And nearly 2.5 million Georgians have lost their jobs; the rate for filing for unemployment claims is up 4,000% over this time last year.
So, the physicians say, do yourself, your family and your fellow Georgians a favor: wear a mask. We urge every Georgian to wear a mask in public places. We pledge to do our part to fight the pandemic; and we need you to do yours.
Doctors' orders.
