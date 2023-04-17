Webb telescope captures glowing starburst as galaxies collide

Shining like a brilliant beacon amidst a sea of galaxies, Arp 220 lights up the night sky in this view from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

A brilliant starburst feature shines in the latest image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The space observatory captured a bright burst of star formation triggered by two spiral galaxies crashing into one another.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags