Webb telescope peers into the frozen heart of a space cloud

Stars shine through the hazy material of the Chameleon I dark molecular cloud, which is 630 light-years away from Earth.

 NASA/ESA/CSA

The James Webb Space Telescope peered inside a wispy molecular cloud located 630 light-years away and spied ices made of different elements.

Molecular clouds are interstellar groupings of gas and dust where hydrogen and carbon monoxide molecules can form. Dense clumps within these clouds can collapse to form young stars called protostars.

