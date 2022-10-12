Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space

This illustration shows the binary star system as it creates a spiral of dust every eight years.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech

A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars.

The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.

