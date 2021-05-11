ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Tuesday that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will open a distribution center in Chatham County, creating more than 100 jobs. The company also currently has two facilities in Albany, which employ more than 350 Georgians.
“I want to thank WebstaurantStore for their continued investment in Georgia and for creating hundreds of jobs for hard-working Georgians across the state,” Kemp said in a news release. “I’m confident our ports system and our highly skilled work force will make the company very pleased with their decision to expand in the Peach State.”
Established in 2004, WebstaurantStore provides customers with an easy-to-use website to meet their industry-specific purchasing needs. With a focus on convenience and with hundreds of thousands of products available, WebstaurantStore is the largest online supply store for restaurant service professionals and individual customers worldwide.
“We are excited about our new location; it will be located seven miles from the Port of Savannah," Director of WebstaurantStore’s Southeast Operations Scott Getek said. "This location will be very beneficial in helping the company meet its goal of providing excellent customer service with the fastest shipping possible. The location is great for the local potential employees to not have a long commute to work.”
WebstaurantStore will operate in an existing 475,000-square-foot facility located at 2385 Tremont Road in Savannah. The company will bring more than 100 jobs to Chatham County, including positions in material handling, management and administration. Individuals interested in careers with WebstaurantStore are encouraged to visit webstaurantstore.com/careers for additional information.
“The addition of 100 new job opportunities to the Savannah market is great news for our region,” Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison said. “With a stellar work force and a vast infrastructure system, we know that WebsturantStore will thrive in our region, and we look forward to working with them as they grow.”
“We’re excited to welcome WebstaurantStore to Coastal Georgia’s growing logistics community,” Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said. “This is one more example of how Savannah provides greater opportunity for near-port development than any other major U.S. container gateway.”
Assistant Director of the Existing Industry and Regional Recruitment Team Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the Georgia Ports Authority.
“It’s always exciting when one of our existing Georgia companies continues to invest in the state,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “But given that the last year has been especially tumultuous for the restaurant industry and its many suppliers, it is particularly gratifying to see WebstaurantStore expand in Georgia. Many thanks to WebstaurantStore for continuing to invest in our state and providing new opportunities for hard-working Georgians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.