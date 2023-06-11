Wednesday summit in Arlington will offer workforce opportunities

Shirley Ingram of WorkForce Southwest Georgia will be among the personnel hosting a Wednesday summit in Arlington.

ALBANY – A Wednesday conference hosted by WorkForce Southwest Georgia will bring potential employees, employers and others in the region together in Arlington.

The Community Empowerment Summit will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Jimmie C. Harpe Community Center, 31 Martin Luther King Drive.

