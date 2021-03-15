TIFTON — Despite not having an in-person gala because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ABAC Foundation set a record in February by raising funds for student scholarships at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College through A Week for ABAC.
ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones, who coordinated the event, said the foundation set a record by raising nearly $130,000 for more than 50 student scholarships.
“When we first realized we would not be able to host an in-person event, there was no question that we would push forward and reimagine the event virtually,” Jones said. “It’s just too important for our students.
“With the uncertainties the pandemic created for many parents with their jobs and businesses, a scholarship for their college-bound student has often meant the difference between being able to attend or postponing their educational dreams.”
ABAC began an annual fundraising event in 1972 that came to be called Dollars for Scholars. Through 2007, the ABAC Foundation featured a lavish dinner with top name entertainment such as Ray Stevens, Debbie Reynolds, Barbara Mandrell, Roy Clark, The Temptations, and many others.
ABAC changed its strategy in 2008 with a different event titled An Evening for ABAC, focusing on sponsorships and providing a dinner and a dance band for guests. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the annual dinner became a weeklong series of activities this year that centered around ABAC’s 113th birthday on Feb. 20.
“We were not sure how a virtual event would perform, but we were overwhelmed by the reaction of our sponsors and all those who participated in the online auction and donation appeal during A Week for ABAC,” Jones said.
Deidre Martin, ABAC’s Chief Development Officer, said the support of the sponsors pushed ABAC to the record.
"Our sponsors really rose to the occasion this year in their support of ABAC during these uncertain times with more than $114,000 in sponsor support,” Martin said. “We are very grateful for their generosity and their view that an investment in ABAC is an investment in south Georgia.
“Without a doubt, our sponsors know that ABAC is key to the economic vitality of our area, and they feel their contributions will go a long way into educating the next generation of leaders for our state."
Sponsorships were led by the Bostelman Family at the $20,000 Summa Cum Laude level.
Southwell/Tift Regional Health System and Colquitt Regional Medical Center were at the Magna Cum Laude $15,000 level. President’s List sponsors at the $5,000 level included James Lee Adams, Sodexo, Allstate Construction Group, Synovus/Synovus Trust, Bob Dutton and Georgia Farm Bureau.
Dean’s List sponsors at the $2,500 level included McLendon Acres, Ardry Trading Company/James Holcomb, Julie Hunt, PCOM South Georgia, South Georgia Banking Company, Georgia Power Company, and Robert and Barbara McLendon.
Friend of ABAC sponsors at the $1,600 level included the Georgia Federal-State Inspection Service, Jerry and Kathy Baker, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Perry, Barber Contracting, the Georgia Cotton Commission, Georgia Crown Distributing Company, Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and Advisors, Georgia Federal-State Inspection Service, the firm of Moore, Clark, DuVall, and Rodgers, Dixon Gin-Jaclyn Ford, Michelle Higdon, Vivien and Austin Scott, WALB-TV, and William and Kelly Bowen.
