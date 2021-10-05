Weekend Rivers Alive volunteers collect tons of trash

ALBANY — Teams of volunteers were out on the water and along the banks of area rivers and creeks over the weekend for the annual Rivers Alive cleanup. More than 80 volunteers from Lee and Dougherty counties removed more than 2,400 pounds of garbage from the Flint River, and the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee creeks.
Large items removed included tires, a shopping cart, two 55-gallon drums, bicycles, and one very large and heavy wooden bench. The teams also removed the usual bottles, cans, plastic bags, and fast food containers that plague our water and grounds every year. Two very unusual items removed this year included an archery target and an automobile air cleaner.
The Flint cleanup in Dougherty County was led by Judy Bowles of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and R.J. Gipaya, a water quality specialist from Flint Riverkeeper. As in past years, they were joined by volunteers from the Jones Ecological Research Center. The Dougherty County event was sponsored by long-time donator MolsonCoors.
“Water is our planet’s most precious resource, and it is incumbent upon each of us to do our part to protect our water from pollution for our citizens as well as for our wildlife and our water inhabitants,” Bowles said.
The Lee cleanup was led by Chief Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wright of Lee County Rivers Alive and a team of volunteers from Boy Scout Troup 15 of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Artesian Alliance, and other citizens from the county.
Each year these organized groups are on the banks and on the waters in canoes, kayaks and power boats, helping to clean up our communities. The project’s purpose is to create awareness of the area’s water resources through hands-on involvement. The ideal is for every citizen to follow these examples and ensure that they are also responsible and don’t trash the precious environment.
This was the 14th Rivers Alive cleanup for Lee County and the 18th for Dougherty County.
“When this began, we were removing so much trash from the creeks I thought we’d never make progress,” Wright said. “However, over the years we have seen a dramatic reduction in garbage in our water.”
Floods often compound this problem; however, these volunteers come back year after year to keep contamination of local waterways to a minimum.
After the event a lunch of grilled hot dogs and hamburgers was prepared and served by volunteers from First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Organizers offered thanks to volunteers and encouraged them to do it all again next year.
