ALBANY – This past weekend, Dougherty County had a “Weekend of Voting” at 125 Pine Ave. in downtown Albany, open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday's turnout yielded 840 voters, while Sunday’s turnout was 482 voters.
“Voters were able to ease through the process with a wait time of approximately 30 minutes,” Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
Nickerson reiterated that social distancing was required, along with the additional cleaning of voting equipment as voters filtered through, which helped create longer-than-usual wait time for voters. However, tents and bottled water was provided at the early voting location by the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners. Additionally, those voters ages 75 or older, as well as disabled voters, were placed at the front of the line per state of Georgia Law. Voters also were required to provide photo identification when voting.
With this Friday being the last day of early voting across the state, Dougherty County anticipates an influx of additional voters approaching midweek. Early voting hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Flint River Resource Center (Candy Room) in downtown Albany.
After this Friday, the next day voters can cast a ballot will be Election Day, which is Tuesday at their designated precinct. Election Day voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with all 28 precincts in Dougherty County open. Voters for Precinct 18 are reminded that the Bill Miller facility is currently closed for renovations, and these precinct voters will vote at the Morningside Elementary School Gymnasium, located at 120 Sunset Lane. All other precincts will remain the same.
For more information on Voter Registration and Elections and a Voter Precinct Directory, visit Dougherty.ga.us. and click on the Voter Registration and Elections link under County Departments or contact them at (229) 431-3247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.