Students at Wellesley College in Massachusetts approved a referendum Tuesday that called for accepting admissions applications from all nonbinary and transgender prospective students, a college spokesperson said.

The women's college of about 2,300 students currently accepts those who "live as women and consistently identify as women," including transgender women, according to the gender policy on Wellesley's website. It also says it accepts nonbinary students who "were assigned female at birth and who feel they belong in our community of women."

