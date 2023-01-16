hospitals 2.jpg

Marietta-based WellStar Health System and Augusta University Health System officials said in a three-page letter of intent recently made public that WellStar would become the sole corporate member of AUHS.

ATLANTA — An Augusta University Health System/WellStar partnership proposed last month is in line with national trends toward health care partnerships, experts said this week as a few additional details emerged about the plan.

AUHS is a key training facility for medical residents and other future health care providers. It houses the Medical College of Georgia, the state’s only public medical school. WellStar, a nonprofit health system, currently owns nine hospitals in the Atlanta region.

