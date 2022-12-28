hospitals 2.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia Health News

ATLANTA — Marietta-based WellStar Health System and Augusta University Health System have signed a letter of intent to form a partnership, the two systems announced.

The proposed partnership, subject to a final agreement and regulatory approval, would let WellStar create a broader affiliation with Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia as AUHS joins the WellStar system.

