MACON -- Carrie Ingoldsby has been named dean of students at Wesleyan College in Macon.
Ingoldsby has more than 17 years of experience as a student affairs professional. She comes to Wesleyan from fellow Macon institution Mercer University, where she spent 12 years as the director of campus life and student involvement. Before her time at Mercer, she served as the assistant director of campus activities at Bucknell University for four years.
Ingoldsby has extensive professional experience in crisis management/on-call rotation, student conduct, budgeting, Title IX investigation, assessment, and strategic planning. Throughout her career, she has been committed to increasing student involvement and enhancing the student experience by providing civic engagement and leadership program opportunities.
Ingoldsby earned a BS degree in Business Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas; a master of science degree in Education – Student Services Administration from Baylor University in Waco, Texas; and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Mercer. Ingoldsby is the recipient of the Barry Jenkins Award for Outstanding Contributions to Student Life, a member of the Leadership Macon class of 2015, and currently a member of ACPA (American College Personnel Association) and NASPA (National Association of Student Personnel Administrators).
As the Dean of Students, Ingoldsby says there are many areas of the college that she will focus on this semester. She said she will work closely with the Student Government Association, the Center for Leadership and Involvement, and Residence Life to increase student involvement in organizations and events. She has also begun conversations with student leaders across campus to come up with new traditions to instill pride in and celebrate Wesleyan College.
Ingoldsby also will oversee the implementation of the new CEO Institute mentorship initiative scheduled for this spring.
“I am excited to kick off the spring semester at Wesleyan as the new dean of students," Ingoldsby said. "I have enjoyed meeting a number of students in my first few weeks and hope to get to know all of our students by the end of the spring. I am really looking forward to attending the many Wesleyan educational, social, and athletic events offered this spring.
"If you have not gotten involved on campus with an organization or attended an event, I encourage you to join me at some of these events. If you want to say hello or have something I can help you with, feel free to stop by my office in the Student Affairs suite on the second floor. Go Wolves!"