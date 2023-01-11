wesleyan dean1.jpg

Carrie Ingoldsby

 Courtesy Wesleyan College

MACON -- Carrie Ingoldsby has been named dean of students at Wesleyan College in Macon.

Ingoldsby has more than 17 years of experience as a student affairs professional. She comes to Wesleyan from fellow Macon institution Mercer University, where she spent 12 years as the director of campus life and student involvement. Before her time at Mercer, she served as the assistant director of campus activities at Bucknell University for four years.

