uwg grad.jpg

A scholarship, established by West Georgia College alumna Julie Dobbs, ’06, supports graduating seniors by covering the cost of graduation fees and regalia.

 Special Photo: UWG

CARROLLTON -- An alumna of the University of West Georgia and staff member at Ingram Library is continuing her service to her alma mater by establishing the Wolf Grad Guardian Scholarship.

This scholarship, established by Julie Dobbs, ’06, will support graduating seniors to cover the cost of graduation fees and regalia with hopes to further expand the scholarship in years to come.

