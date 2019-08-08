ATLANTA -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees to conduct a national search for the next president of the University of West Georgia: the Presidential Search and Screen Committee and the Regents’ Special Committee.
“The University of West Georgia deserves a visionary leader who will continue building upon the efforts of former President Kyle Marrero,” said USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley. “The next president must continue focusing on student success and improving graduation rates. The work of the committees is crucial to ensuring UWG’s next president has the qualifications, experience and skillset necessary to lead the institution to new heights.”
The search and screening of candidates will be performed by a 16-member, campus-based Presidential Search and Screen Committee, comprising faculty, staff, students, alumni, the foundation and community stakeholders. Committee responsibilities include the development and posting of the position description, recruiting and vetting applicants, and conducting candidate interviews.
Presidential Search and Screen Committee members include:
-- Sharmistha Basu-Dutt, professor of Chemistry; chair, Department of Chemistry, College of Science and Mathematics;
-- Karly Beck, vice president of student life, Student Government Association; president, EcoLeaders;
-- Hilde Patron Boenheim, professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Richards College of Business;
-- Allyson Bretch, director of Annual Giving; chair, Staff Advisory Council;
-- Judy Butler, professor of Education, College of Education; chair, Faculty Senate;
-- Joshua Byrd, associate professor of Music; director of Bands, College of Arts and Humanities;
-- Chuck Conerly, partner, Smith Conerly LLP;
-- Missy Dugan, member, UWG Foundation Board of Trustees; president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta;
-- Hannes Gerhardt, professor of Geography, Department of Geosciences, College of Science and Mathematics;
-- Kim Holder, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Richards College of Business;
-- Brett Ledbetter, president, Ledbetter Construction;
-- Khareem Leslie, president, Student Government Association;
-- R. Cade Parian, attorney, Parian Injury Law LLC;
-- J. Salvador Peralta, Ph.D., associate professor of Political Science, Department of Political Science, College of Social Sciences;
-- Luis A. Planas, chair, UWG Foundation Board of Trustees; retired, Coca-Cola;
-- Rebecca Smith, associate director, UWG Newnan campus and UWG eCampus.
The charge to the Presidential Search and Screen Committee will take place on Aug. 19 at the University of West Georgia, and the system has engaged the search firm WittKieffer.
At the conclusion of its work, the campus committee will present three to five unranked finalists to the Regents’ Special Committee for consideration. The Regents’ Special Committee will be chaired by Regent Dr. C. Thomas Hopkins and includes Board Chairman Don Waters, along with Regents Erin Hames, Bàrbara Rivera Holmes, E. Scott Smith, Kessel D. Stelling Jr. and Thomas Rogers Wade.