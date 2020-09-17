TIFTON – Will Bostelman, a junior business major from West Point, has been elected as the 2020-21 Student Government Association president at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
As the new president of the student body, Bostelman said he looks forward to serving as the voice of ABAC students.
“The Student Government Association is excited to kick off the new school year,” Bostelman said. “I am extremely thankful to serve ABAC and all of its students this year.”
Since he enrolled at ABAC as a freshman, Bostelman has been selected as an ABAC Ambassador, for which he was elected vice president of the student leadership organization. As an SGA member, he previously served as a Senator for the Stafford School of Business.
The newly elected SGA Executive Vice President is Brooke Lowery, a senior history and government major from Tifton.
Students selected as SGA Senators include Lindsey Winzell, a junior agriculture education major from Cairo, and Jaci Martin, a freshman agribusiness major from Clermont, who will represent the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Claire Ryland, a senior business major from Tifton, and Torri Williams, a senior business major from Sylvester, who will represent the Stafford School of Business; Taylor Moyer, a senior history and government major from Macon, and Shamiyah Williams, a junior history and government major from Tifton, who will represent the School of Arts and Sciences; and Madison Lynn, a senior nursing major from Vidalia, and Raegan Clack, a junior nursing major from Leesburg, who will represent the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The SGA represents ABAC’s student body on an elite level. SGA members take questions, comments, concerns and suggestions from students. They work with faculty and staff to make ABAC a better place for students.
