ALBANY — Westover Comprehensive High School graduated its first class in 1970. To mark the 50th anniversary of that milestone, events are planned to honor the members of that class.
Westover Principal William Chunn said the school has hosted an alumni weekend, planned by its alumni association, for the last three years. This year, the decision was made to do something special.
"I thought it would be great for the students to meet the first class," Chunn said.
Outreach is ongoing to get in touch with members of that class, who are being invited to a brunch at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the school. In May, it is anticipated the 1970 graduates will also play a special part in the ceremonies for the 2020 class.
"We want to reach out to as many graduates as we can," Chunn said. "Our main goal is to have them participate in the graduation ceremony."
Sal Giovingo, who graduated from the school in 1974, married a 1978 alumnae. Their son, Collins Giovingo, is a kicker for Westover's football team.
Sal Giovingo's brother was a member of the first graduating class. He has played an instrumental part in planning the festivities honoring the 1970 class, including outreach.
"My hope is to reach all of them by May graduation," Chunn said.
At the commencement ceremonies, the original graduating class is expected to march in with faculty and staff and be recognized. Someone from that class is expected to offer remarks.
Westover's principal said he is eager for the old and new to interact.
"(The 1970 class) should have stories to tell from what school was like 50 years ago," Chunn said. "I am very excited. (If we could get the whole class here), that would be simply outstanding."
Giovingo's son will graduate from Westover at the end of this academic year. The football star's father said the school will be open to the alumni to walk through the school, and that he is working to make participation in the 50th anniversary a schoolwide effort.
He said gifts are planned for the 1970 class.
"We are just excited about it," Giovingo said. "We are trying to promote something positive. Fifty years is a big milestone.
"I was really excited when they opened Westover; it held a lot of promise. It is the most modern we've got, and we continue to modernize it."
Giovingo said that with the amount of negativity in the air around Albany, something positive is needed. Dougherty County Board of Education Chairman Robert Youngblood is an alumnus, and some of the people who used to walk in the hallways as students now do so as teachers.
Youngblood, like Chunn, said he is hopeful the current student body — his son included — benefits from the experience of living and breathing history. And while Youngblood is a part of that history himself, he said he does not consider himself special — but he does admit to being enthusiastic.
And he wants the 1970 class to feel appreciated for their role.
"I am not in any kind of leadership role, I am just a parent and an alumni," Giovingo said. "I am just happy it has made it this long. I think, as a happy alumni, I am glad to see our school being promoted. Anytime we can do something positive, that is exciting."
Members of the 1970 class can reach Chunn at (229) 431-3320 or email wchunn@docoschools.org. Giovingo can be reached at (229) 317-1257.