Westover High School to represent Dougherty County School System in state Academic Decathlon

ALBANY – Westover High School came out on top in district Academic Decathlon competition.
Students from the school will represent the Dougherty County School System in the state Academic Decathlon competition in February.
District winners from Dougherty High School, Monroe High School and Westover for varsity category included:
Art: Traveon Carnegie, DHS, and Makalia Laster, WHS
Economics: Demetrius Kendrick, WHS
Literature: Makaila Laster, Nnennia Ebubedike and Chloe Parker, WHS
Music: Nnennia Ebubedike, WHS
Science: Beah Wise, MHS
Social science: Makaila Laster, WHS
Winners in the scholastic category were:
Art: Niyuana Bush Heard and Grace Akinyosoye, WHS
Economics: Grace Akinyosoye, WHS
Literature: Brianna McCoy, DHS
Music: Brianna McCoy, DHS, Ni’aisa Whitfield, MHS
Science: Kyra Hutchins and Niyuana Bush Heard, WHS
Social science: Jonathan Hefton, DHS
Honors winners were:
Art: Anna Reese, WHS
Economics: Mykala Eckler, MHS
Literature: Adryan Bryant, DHS
Math: Adryan Bryant, DHS
Music: Adryan Bryant, DHS
Science: Adryan Bryant, DHS
Social Science: Adryan Bryant, DHS
The highest scorers for each competition category were:
Varsity: Makaila Laster, WHS
Scholastic: Brianna McCoy, DHS
Honors: Adryan Bryant, DHS
The PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon 2023 State Competition will be a hybrid competition. The essay and art events are scheduled to take place online on Feb. 8-9. The remainder of the written tests will be administered online on Feb. 23 at students’ home schools. Super Quiz, speech and interview will be held at Kennesaw State University on Feb. 24-25.
