Westover High School to represent Dougherty County School System in state Academic Decathlon

Students from Westover High School were winners at district Academic Decathlon competition.

ALBANY – Westover High School came out on top in district Academic Decathlon competition.

Students from the school will represent the Dougherty County School System in the state Academic Decathlon competition in February.

