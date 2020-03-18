ATLANTA – The Georgia Council on Economic Education (GCEE) has named Maryann Plowden its “Featured Teacher” for the month of March.
Plowden, an economics teacher at Westover Comprehensive High School in Albany, is being recognized for her efforts to make economics and personal finance interesting subjects to study by connecting what she teaches in her classroom to the daily lives of her students.
“I am so thankful for GCEE working with myself and other teachers around the state," Plowden said after learning she'd received the honor. "I feel in better control of how to deliver information to the kids from working with GCEE. My goal is to plant seeds of learning that they can pursue as they move beyond the high school level. My students work hard to understand complex economic problems. I appreciate having a support group of great teachers and administration at Westover."
The “Featured Teacher” is a new monthly program at GCEE designed to spotlight and recognize those teachers who are using interactive and creative methods to teach economics and personal finance to their students. Winning teachers receive a $100 Amazon gift card and a signed certificate to recognize their outstanding work.
“This recognition is our way of showcasing outstanding teachers who are making a tremendous difference in the lives of students by teaching economics and personal finance concepts in exciting and effective ways,” Mike Raymer, GCEE’s executive director, said. “We know that, by recognizing these professionals, we are encouraging them and inspiring others.”
The Georgia Council on Economic Education helps K-12 teachers in Georgia’s public and independent schools teach economics. Through classroom materials, teacher workshops and special programs like the Stock Market Game, the Georgia Council helps students leave school prepared for their economic roles as productive workers, informed consumers and savers, involved citizens and lifelong decision-makers in a globally interdependent world.
Visit http://www.gcee.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.