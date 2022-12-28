What a relief it is: $100 million pledge for Albany sewer system excites city officials

A federal authorization of more than $100 million would be enough to fund the entire first phase of an overall overhaul of the city of Albany’s sewer system. Phase I, achieving 85% separation of stormwater and sewage, has an estimated price tag of $135 million, and the entire project is estimated at $350 million.

ALBANY — What a difference $100 million makes. With news that the city of Albany has been authorized sufficient funding to complete the first phase of renovating its sewage system, city officials are breathing a bit easier.

While the authorization, contained in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last week, does not mean an immediate payment, it does offer a path for funding the shortfall needed for the $135 million project.

