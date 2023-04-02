What do Christians celebrate on Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday during the pandemic will be different than this 2017 procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.

 GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images

On Palm Sunday, Christians throughout the world celebrate the day Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem days before his crucifixion.

Crowds left palm fronds and clothing in his path as a sign of praise and respect.

