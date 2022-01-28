Its authors, MIT meteorologists Fred Sanders and John Gyakum, built upon work by Swedish meteorology researcher Tor Bergeron, who had initially defined "rapidly deepening" storms as those that met the 24 millibars-in-24 hours criterion.
But Bergeron was way up in Scandinavia, where storms strengthen much quicker because of the latitude (remember the Coriolis effect?).
Sanders and Gyakum adjusted the ground rules to vary based on latitude. They added the term "bomb" because of the explosive power that these storms derive from rapid pressure drops (though Gyakum reportedly doesn't use that word anymore because of its reference to weaponry).
How do you adjust the rules?
Since you read down this far, I feel obligated to give you the actual equation -- and if you love it, perhaps you should consider pursuing a career in meteorology!
To calculate the pressure drop needed for a bomb cyclone, you take the sine of the latitude where the low pressure is located and divide it by the sine of 60 degrees (and you thought you would never use trigonometry).
Why 60 degrees? That's the latitude where Bergeron was when he developed the initial scale.
Once you do the calculation, multiply that result by 24, and that is the number of millibars the storm's pressure must drop to officially qualify it as a bomb cyclone at the given latitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.