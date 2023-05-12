What to know about Florida's challenge to the immigration parole policy

A federal judge late Thursday night temporarily blocked the Biden's administration's plan to release migrants from CBP custody. Pictured is a Border Patrol Station for processing migrants in El Paso, Texas, in 2022.

 PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge late Thursday night temporarily blocked one of the Biden's administration's key tools to try to manage the number of migrants in US Customs and Border Protection custody.

The ruling came just before Title 42 expired, and administration officials say it will make their job more difficult amid the expected influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border. An appeal is expected.

