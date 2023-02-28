What to watch for as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Biden's student loan debt relief plan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will take up two challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will take up two challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program -- an initiative aimed at providing targeted debt relief to millions of student-loan borrowers -- that has so far been stalled by legal challenges.

Republican-led states and conservatives challenging the program say it amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic.

