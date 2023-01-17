An unsuccessful Republican candidate for state office in New Mexico who attributed his defeat to a "rigged" election is accused of masterminding a series of shootings targeting the homes of elected Democrats.

Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District 14, was arrested Monday by Albuquerque police for allegedly paying and conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners in December and January, authorities said. No one was injured but investigators said Peña intended to cause serious injury or death.

Recommended for you

Cnn's Paradise Afshar, Jennifer Henderson, Jason Hanna, Andi Babineau, Josh Campbell, Jack Hannah, Caroll Alvarado and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

Tags