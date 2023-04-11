As the Texas pardons board weighs a request from the governor for an expedited review of the conviction of an Army sergeant who fatally shot a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally, an attorney for the victim's family is calling for the full legal process to play out first, including sentencing and an appeal.

Daniel Perry, 35, was convicted Friday of murder in the fatal shooting of Garrett Foster, 28, at the rally in Austin in 2020, which followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Both men are White.

Recommended for you

CNN's Ed Lavandera, Ashley Killough, Paradise Afshar, Michelle Watson, Rosa Flores, Camila Bernal and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags