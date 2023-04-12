The city of Akron, Ohio, is bracing for the findings of a special grand jury, which has been tasked with deciding if any of the eight police officers directly involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker last summer will face criminal charges.

The shooting -- in which Walker, who was Black, was shot dozens of times -- came after police said the 25-year-old fled an attempted traffic stop early one morning last June. Walker's death prompted an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with protests over racial injustice and police use of force -- a few of which erupted into violence, resulting in damage to local businesses, according to Akron police.

