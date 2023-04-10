What we know about the gunman who opened fire at a Louisville bank

Police respond to a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, April 10.

 Jeffrey Dean/Reuters

A 25-year-old bank employee in Louisville, Kentucky, knew he was going to be fired and wrote a note to loved ones before heading to his job Monday morning and opening fire -- killing five people and injuring eight others, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The gunman, identified as Connor Sturgeon, started his attack around 8:30 a.m. at Old National Bank in downtown, authorities said. He opened fire as some employees met for a morning meeting before the bank was open to the public. Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager at the bank, told CNN she watched the meeting virtually and witnessed her coworkers being slain.

Recommended for you

CNN's Eric Levenson, Kristina Sgueglia, Celina Tebor and John Miller contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags