Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former Covenant School student who killed six people at the school Monday, carefully planned the attack, according to officials.

Hale's parents, who lived with the shooter, said Hale was under a doctor's care for an "emotional disorder," Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference Tuesday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Curt Devine, Audrey Ash and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.