What we know about the North Texas outlet mall gunman

Emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets.

 Stewart F. House/Getty Images

The country is grieving yet again in the aftermath of a mass shooting -- this time at an outlet mall in Texas after a gunman, who is suspected to have ties to white supremacist ideology, shot and killed eight people and wounded at least seven others.

Law enforcement identified Mauricio Garcia, 33, as the gunman in Saturday's shooting in Allen -- a suburb 25 miles north of Dallas.

