As investigations continue into the deadly police beating of a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' traffic stop and brutal confrontation are facing repercussions -- some as severe as murder charges -- and more fallout is possible.

"We are looking at everybody who had any kind of involvement in this incident," Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy told CNN days after release of public body camera and surveillance footage in the January 7 encounter. "We're looking at everybody."

Recommended for you

CNN's Nick Valencia, Mark Morales, Shimon Prokupecz, Nadia Romero, Jaide Timm-Garcia, Andy Rose, Eric Levenson, Melissa Alonso, Jamiel Lynch, Christina Maxouris, Nouran Salahieh, Curt Devine, Paul P. Murphy, Casey Tolan and Scott Glover contributed to this report.

Tags

More News