Bank employees, an "incredible friend," a beloved parishioner and a "huge fan and supporter" of the community are among the five people killed and several others hospitalized after a gunman opened fire inside a bank in downtown Louisville.

Monday's tragedy is the 146th mass shooting so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and it comes exactly two weeks after three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a Christian school in neighboring Tennessee, fueling a fierce fight between Democratic and Republican state lawmakers over gun control.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Celina Tebor, Elizabeth Wolfe and Laura Ly, John Miller and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

