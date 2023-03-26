Maybe you shared that viral video of Kimberly "Sweet Brown" Wilkins telling a reporter after narrowly escaping an apartment fire, "Ain't nobody got time for that!"

Perhaps you posted that meme of supermodel Tyra Banks exploding in anger on "America's Next Top Model" ("I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!"). Or maybe you've simply posted popular GIFs, such as the one of NBA great Michael Jordan crying, or of drag queen RuPaul declaring, "Guuuurl..."

Tags