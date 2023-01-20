A spate of nine whale deaths in New York and New Jersey in the last two months have prompted several New Jersey GOP lawmakers to question whether the deaths were linked to development of a major proposed offshore wind farm in the area. But scientists say there's no evidence to support a connection between the two.

After a young humpback whale washed up on shore last week in Brigantine, New Jersey, several local, state and federal Republican lawmakers called for a halt to the development of the planned offshore wind project until an investigation could be done.

