Scientists met this week in London at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing to discuss advances in the field — and the thorny ethical issues posed by a cutting-edge technology.

The last time the high-profile forum took place was in 2018 in Hong Kong. There, Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced he had created the world's first gene-edited babies, unleashing a lingering firestorm of controversy around CRISPR, a tool for altering DNA, and the prospect of designer kids.

