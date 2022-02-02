When and how the winter storm will hit major US cities By Caitlin Kaiser, Monica Garrett and Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologists Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A winter storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions starting Wednesday to dozens of major cities. Pictured are Chicago salt trucks. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A winter storm will bring heavy snow, sleet and dangerous icy conditions starting Wednesday to dozens of major cities across the Central Plains, the Midwest and into New England.Follow live updates | Track the snow | Sign up for weather email alertsHere's how it's expected to impact some major cities as it pushes east through Friday: DallasWinter storm warning: 6 p.m. CT Wednesday to 6 p.m. CT ThursdayIce: Up to three-tenths of an inchSnow: 1 to 3 inchesPeak: Midnight through noon CT ThursdaySt. LouisWinter storm warning: Now until noon CT ThursdaySnow: 8 to 11 inchesSleet: 1.5 inchesPeak: During the day Wednesday and all of Thursday morningChicagoWinter storm warning: Now until 6 p.m. CT WednesdaySnow: 4 to 8 inches (heavier in south and east metro areas)Peak: Now through mid-afternoon WednesdayMemphisIce storm warning: Midnight CT Thursday to midnight CT FridayIce: Around half an inchPeak: Thursday morning through afternoonLouisville, KentuckyIce storm warning: 7 a.m. ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET FridayIce: Up to half an inch Snow: Around 1 inchSleet: Around 1 inchPeak: Freezing rain during daylight hours ThursdayCincinnatiWinter storm warning: Midnight ET Thursday to 7 a.m. ET FridayIce: Up to a half inchSnow: 1 to 3 inchesSleet: 1 to 3 inchesPeak: Freezing rain on Thursday morning, changing to snow by afternoonSouth Bend, IndianaWinter storm warning: Now until 7 p.m. ET ThursdaySnow: 12 to 16 inches (locally up to 18 inches)Peak: All day Wednesday into Thursday morningIndianapolisWinter storm warning: Now until 1 a.m. ET FridayIce: Initial glazeSnow: 6 to 10 inchesPeak: Wednesday early evening through mid-afternoon ThursdayDetroitWinter storm warning: Now until 10 p.m. ET ThursdaySnow: 10 to 14 inchesPeak: Now through early afternoon ThursdayThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. Tags Cnn Blizzards And Ice Storms Seasons Of The Year Severe Weather Weather Winter (season) Sleet Storm Warning Snow Meteorology Storm (0) comments 