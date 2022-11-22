While DeSantis excites crowds on stage, he's avoiding the glad-handing that wins over donors

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on November 19.

 David Becker/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis has gotten a rock star’s reception at Republican Party functions since winning reelection this month, solidifying himself as a top-tier possible presidential contender. But the Florida Republican has left some influential members of the party wanting more.

He electrified the crowd at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s conference in Las Vegas last weekend, but arrived just before his speech and spent little time glad-handing with donors. Days earlier at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Orlando, DeSantis received a raucous standing ovation, yet he skipped a reception beforehand and the rest of the RGA’s events — despite the fact that, as the home state governor, he was the meeting’s unofficial host.

Recommended for you

Jamie Gangel contributed to this report.

Tags