White House announces steps to lower everyday costs alongside new inflation report

The White House on Tuesday is highlighting new efforts to lower Americans' everyday costs, just as the latest Consumer Price Index -- a key marker for inflation -- showed signs that the temperature is dropping.

The new steps, the result of funding through legislative efforts signed into law by President Joe Biden since taking office, are aimed at lowering out-of-pocket costs come as broad concerns about the economy and the possibility of a recession loom. A White House official detailing the new measures to CNN said they are aimed at lowering the price of health care, home heating, and broadband access, adding that they will impact "tens of millions of seniors, students, and families month-over-month."

