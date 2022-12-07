White House calls removing Covid-19 vaccine mandate a 'mistake' but won't say if Biden will sign NDAA

The White House calls removing the Covid-19 vaccine mandate a 'mistake' but won't say if Biden will sign the National Defense Authorization Act.

 Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The White House declined to say whether President Joe Biden will sign the must-pass annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, if it includes a provision in current text to rescind the military Covid-19 vaccine mandate, reiterating that the president continues to support a mandate but leaving the door open to a repeal.

The inclusion of that provision in the legislative text released Tuesday marks a key win for Republicans, who had pushed for the vaccine mandate to end. GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy called the end of a mandate a "victory for our military and for common sense" in a statement.

Recommended for you

CNN's Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.

Tags