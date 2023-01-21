White House chief of staff Ron Klain expected to step down in the weeks after State of the Union

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, pictured here, in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020 is expected to step down in the weeks after the president’s State of the Union address, according to multiple people familiar.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain, the powerful force at the center of Joe Biden‘s first two years in office, is expected to step down in the weeks after the president’s State of the Union address, according to multiple people familiar with his plans.

Klain’s exact timeline is still not set, the sources said, and he is expected to stay in the West Wing for a period of time to help with the transition period for his replacement, one of the people said. The State of the Union address is set for February 7.

CNN’s Eric Bradner contributed to this report.

