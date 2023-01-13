White House Covid-19 Response Team's chief science officer to retire

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the White House Covid-19 Response Team, is retiring. Kessler is seen here in March 2021.

 Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Reuters

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the White House Covid-19 Response Team, is retiring, according to a statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

"For decades, Dr. Kessler has worked tirelessly to address our nation's most challenging public health issues, and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the statement Friday.

