White House looks to undercut GOP arguments ahead of border security hearing

White House spokesman Ian Sams speaks to reporters in front of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, February 1.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The White House tried to flip the script on border security politics, accusing House Republicans of "staging political stunts" and undermining border security ahead of a House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday that probed the Biden administration's handling of the US southern border.

In a memo obtained by CNN, the White House counsel's office spokesman Ian Sams credited a series of new immigration and border security actions by the administration with reducing southern border crossings last month and slammed House Republicans for voting against the omnibus spending bill last year that included billions of dollars in border security funding and accused them of "pushing an agenda that would make border security worse."

Recommended for you

Tags